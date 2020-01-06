FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) plans to release its fourth quarter and 2019 financial results on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. You are invited to participate in a conference call following this release. The information is:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 Time: 8 a.m. Eastern time, 5 a.m. Pacific time Call in by 7:45 a.m. Eastern time, 4:45 a.m. Pacific time Call-in Number: 1-877-693-0268 – domestic 1-409-216-0444 – international

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Northrop Grumman website at http://www.northropgrumman.com .

For those who cannot participate in this call, it will be archived on the Investor Relations page for a limited time. It will also be recorded and available through Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, by calling 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). Please use conference ID 4495496.

If you have any questions, please call Todd Ernst, vice president, Investor Relations, at 703-280-4535 or Denny McSweeny, director, Investor Relations at 703-280-4578.