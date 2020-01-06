Full year 2019 earnings
• Press Conference: 20 February at 5pm
• Conference Call for Analysts and Investors: 21 February at 3pm
First quarter 2020 earnings
• Press Conference: 19 May at 5pm
• Conference Call for Analysts and Investors: 20 May at 9:00am
Annual General Meeting: 20 may at 2:30pm
First half 2020 earnings
• Press Conference: 23 July at 5pm
• Conference Call for Analysts and Investors: 24 July at 3pm
Earnings for the first 9 months of 2020
• Press Conference: 29 October at 5pm
• Conference Call for Analysts and Investors: 30 October at 3pm
Full year 2020 earnings
• Press Conference: 25 February 2021 at 5pm
• Conference Call for Analysts and Investors: 26 February 2021 at 3pm
