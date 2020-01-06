Full year 2019 earnings

• Press Conference: 20 February at 5pm

• Conference Call for Analysts and Investors: 21 February at 3pm

First quarter 2020 earnings

• Press Conference: 19 May at 5pm

• Conference Call for Analysts and Investors: 20 May at 9:00am

Annual General Meeting: 20 may at 2:30pm

First half 2020 earnings

• Press Conference: 23 July at 5pm

• Conference Call for Analysts and Investors: 24 July at 3pm

Earnings for the first 9 months of 2020

• Press Conference: 29 October at 5pm

• Conference Call for Analysts and Investors: 30 October at 3pm

Full year 2020 earnings

• Press Conference: 25 February 2021 at 5pm

• Conference Call for Analysts and Investors: 26 February 2021 at 3pm





End of announcement

Banco Comercial Português, S.A.

Attachment