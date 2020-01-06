Gettysburg, Pa, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an analysis of health and human service technology products available nationwide, OPEN MINDS found 151 that offer health risk assessment functionality. Health risk assessment technology products are defined as screening tools that help users understand potential health risks and track consumer status. Health risk assessments gather information such as demographics, lifestyle choices, physical health statistics, emotional health statistics, and health condition. Health risk assessment information can be collected with multiple tools such as PC’s, tablets, and smartphones.

Of the 151 products, 76% (115) serve the mental health market, and 28% (43) serve the long term services and supports market.

By Health & Human Service Market Mental Health 115 Long Term Services & Supports 43 Non-Hospital Based Acute Care 39 Children & Family Services 38 Primary Care 37 Chronic Care Management 35 Addiction Treatment 30 Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care 27 Autism & I/DD Services 24 Social Services (Including Homeless) 22 Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 15 Juvenile Justice 11 Adult Corrections Health Care 10 Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 10

HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the health and human services (HHS) sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive HHS technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org connects provider organizations and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the field.

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

