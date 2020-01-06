VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FRANKFURT: E3O1) announced that DoubleTake™, with its innovative new lens design, made its successful debut yesterday at CES Unveiled, the official media event of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Global tech journalists were among the first in the world to experience the award-winning DoubleTake and its innovative 10X optical and 2.5X optical lens systems. DoubleTake uniquely can change perspectives instantly, which can then be photographed or videoed, and shared with one touch Social Media upload. The large, high-resolution screen means that spectacular views can be enjoyed alone or with family and friends.

“The great outdoors or a rock concert are better suited than a Las Vegas conference hall to showcase DoubleTake’s exceptional imaging quality and ruggedness, but we’re thrilled to unveil this product anywhere,” said NexOptic’s CEO, Paul McKenzie. “We’re excited to get DoubleTake into the hands of as many of the world’s adventurers, photographers, and travelers as quickly as we can.”

Piggybacking on the production steps required to deliver DoubleTake prototypes on time for CES 2020 means that high-volume assembly initiatives are also nearing completion. Tooling for DoubleTake’s major components is finished, including its new patent-pending 10X optical lens with circular aperture. Bulk ordering of next generation image sensors and DSPs is also underway. Production initiatives will increase in line with image tuning, quality assurances and product testing.

Water and shock resistant, DoubleTake also features a proprietary algorithm that controls auto focus with manual focus override for more specific compositions. Images and 4k video can be stored on the micro SD card or in the cloud via NexOptic’s Smart Phone app. The app includes a comments section, GPS tracking, weather details, and image caching along with Social Media upload. The rugged design incorporates an IP 67 waterproof housing, waterproof power connection, and waterproof access hatches.

NexOptic remains in Las Vegas for CES 2020, which starts Tuesday and continues through Friday. In addition to DoubleTake, NexOptic is highlighting ALLIS™ (Advanced Low Light Imaging Systems), its artificial intelligence offerings.