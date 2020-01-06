- Retro convention made list alongside Coachella 2020, the 2020 Olympics, and the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show



MIAMI, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The editors of E! News have named NostalgiaCon Miami, the second national NostalgiaCon convention, one of the nation’s Top 50 pop culture events to look forward to in 2020. Presented in partnership with iHeartMedia South Florida, NostalgiaCon Miami ( www.NostalgiaConMiami.com ) is taking place April 25-26, 2020 at the MANA Convention Center in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District.

NostalgiaCon Miami, which as part of its partnership with iHeartMedia will deliver an even bigger emphasis on its music concerts platform this year, made the coveted list alongside such high-profile events as Coachella 2020, the 2020 Olympics, and the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

See the E! News selections here .

NostalgiaCon Miami is a pop culture convention for the fans of ‘80s music, icons, legends, toys, cars, collections, and much more. With Wynwood as its canvas, the second annual “comic-con” of retro pop culture festivals will feature a jam-packed weekend of music acts representing all the genres of the ‘80s, film and TV show reunions, exhibitors and collectors, exclusive merchandise, panels, cosplay, arcade gaming, classic ‘80s cars, and other surprises.

Organizers will begin announcing NostalgiaCon Miami’s original music acts, film and celebrities beginning this month and into February.

NostalgiaCon passes are all-inclusive of various experiences and exhibitions that prominently feature music concerts with original artists representing different ‘80s genres. In addition to concerts, the all-inclusive passes also feature celebrity meet and greets and panels.

At NostalgiaCon’s pilot show in Anaheim last year, fans enjoyed performances by ABC, The Motels, The Sugarhill Gang, Doug E Fresh, Tony Lewis of The Outfield, and others. The first-ever event included appearances by ‘80s icons Christopher Lloyd, Val Kilmer, Cary Elwes, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Catherine Bach, John Schneider, Claudia Wells, Steve Guttenberg, and many more.

