New York, NY, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Light Reading, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and SCTE's global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced that they have renewed their partnership to bring enhanced learning and development opportunities to SCTE•ISBE members.



Under the renewed agreement, Light Reading and SCTE•ISBE will continue collaborating to create and deliver SCTE•ISBE LiveLearning Webinars for Professionals, a series of live, interactive, web-based seminars offered on the third Thursday of every month. The series, hosted by Light Reading Cable/Video Practice Leader Alan Breznick, will feature contributions from MSO, technology partner and association thought leaders in the market.

The 2020 webinar series will debut on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET, with a session about how cable operators can future-proof their hybrid fiber-coax (HFC) plant with more fiber. Subsequent webinars will focus on:

Deploying distributed access architecture (DAA) solutions (Feb. 20)

Raising the RF spectrum limit for cable systems (March 19)

Rolling out different passive optical network (PON) technologies (April 16)

Pursuing the growing Smart Cities market (May 21)

Adopting cloud-based software strategies (June 18)

Leveraging 10G broadband to deal with 5G wireless (July 16)

Introducing a new, standardized fiber-optic node (Aug. 20)

Preparing for the next-gen DOCSIS 4.0 spec (Sept. 17)

Virtualizing the cable access network (Oct. 22)

Testing the next-gen cable network (Nov. 19)

Deploying streaming video services (Dec. 10)

More information and registration will be available soon here.

"Our growing community of Corporate Alliance Partners and our individual members rely heavily on SCTE•ISBE LiveLearning Webinars that build and maintain smarter, more effective workforces and increase ROI without having to deal with the cost and productivity impact of travel to training locations," said Zenita Henderson, vice president of marketing and business development for SCTE•ISBE. "By continuing our partnership with Light Reading, we aim to ensure that our members have access to top-level industry experts via Light Reading's high-quality, market-proven delivery platform."

"At Light Reading, we continue to seek ways to help cable and telecom professionals boost their knowledge, hone their skills and advance their careers," said Joseph Donnelly, general manager of Light Reading. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with SCTE•ISBE to develop and deliver high-level training on the most critical topics for the industry's future."

Sponsorships for the 2020 webinar series are available now. Interested companies should contact Todd Marquez, vice president of sales for Light Reading, for additional information at marquez@lightreading.com or by calling 720-328-8142.

About Light Reading

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators, cloud services players and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has more than 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates two dedicated research divisions, Heavy Reading and Tractica; more than 15 successful annual industry events, including the Big 5G Event; several targeted online communities, including Security Now, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.

About the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

SCTE drives business results for service providers and vendors through technology innovation, standards development and industry-leading training and certification. In partnership with CableLabs and NCTA, SCTE builds value for corporate and individual members by enabling accelerated delivery of products and services, superior workforce expertise and increased customer satisfaction. SCTE and its global brand, ISBE, annually produce the SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, the largest cable telecommunications technology, educational and business development event in the Americas. More at www.scte.org.