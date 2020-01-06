ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Laguna Treatment Hospital launched a drug effects calculator that estimates how long, after taking certain drugs, a person might expect to remain under their intoxicating influence. The calculator offers personalized results for 18 different drugs, including heroin, meth, cocaine and THC, based on the person’s height and weight. A former pharmaceutical researcher now working at Laguna’s parent company, American Addiction Centers, developed the calculator, which is one of the first-of-its-kind tools available online.



To check out the calculator, visit https://lagunatreatment.com/drug-effects-calculator/

“The new online tool is not meant to replace the advice of a medical provider, but rather provide insight on the lasting effects of intoxication,” said Jan Bresson, RN, director of nursing services at Laguna Treatment Hospital. “If someone is also experiencing acute withdrawal symptoms, we recommend they seek medical attention. When a person has become physically dependent on a drug, the detox process can be dangerous and even life-threatening in some cases. Medical detox is the safest option because you receive 24/7 medical supervision and medications that can help ease the symptoms.”

Depending on the substance being used, the signs and symptoms of withdrawal can include: headache, mood changes, muscle aches, vomiting, cold sweats, and seizures. When someone is struggling with a substance use disorder, they will often develop compulsive patterns of drug use, and experience intermittent periods of intoxication and withdrawal symptoms. Medical detox and safe withdrawal management are important steps on the path to recovery.

Laguna Treatment Hospital specializes in medical detox and is one of only a few chemical dependency recovery hospitals in Southern California.

