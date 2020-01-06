/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation ("Urbana" or the “Corporation”) (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) announces that today its Board of Directors has declared a regular dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share (the “2020 Dividend”), on the issued and outstanding Common and non-voting Class A shares of Urbana. The 2020 Dividend represents a 14% increase from the regular dividend ($0.07 per share) the Corporation paid in 2019. The dividend is payable on the 31st day of January, 2020 to the Shareholders of record at the close of business on the 17th day of January, 2020. The ex-dividend date is the 16th day of January, 2020.



Eligible Dividend Designation - pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act of Canada (ITA) each dividend paid by Urbana qualifies as and is designated an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes, as defined in subsection 89(1) of the ITA.

