Alexandria, VA, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) announces new officers for their Board of Directors, as well as two new additions to the Board.

Stephanie Garris, J.D., Chief Executive Officer of Grace Medical Home in Orlando, Florida has been elected to serve as Chair of the NAFC Board. Stephanie has a lengthy career in civic activism and community service. Prior to working at Grace Medical Home, she served as Executive Director for the American Cancer Society in Central Florida and held several positions in the federal legislative arena in Washington, D.C., including the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve as Board of Directors Chair for the NAFC and the 1,400+ free and charitable clinics and charitable pharmacies they represent,” said Stephanie Garris, NAFC Board Chair. “The NAFC is a strong advocate for free and charitable clinics and pharmacies and I look forward to working with their members and staff on national issues that support and strengthen the vital role they play in the health care safety net.”

In addition to Mrs. Garris serving as the new Chair, the new officers for the NAFC Board include: Vice Chair Maureen Tomoschuk, President & CEO of Community Volunteers in Medicine in Pennsylvania; Treasurer Beth Armstrong, Executive Director of People’s Health Clinic in Utah; and Secretary Isi Ikharebha Green, MPH, Executive Director of Physicians Care Connection in Ohio.

The NAFC also welcomes two new additions to the Board of Directors this year: Adam Bradley, Executive Director of Luke's House Clinic in New Orleans, Louisiana and Kat Mastrangelo, Executive Director of Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades in Bend, Oregon.

The NAFC looks forward to working with the new and current Board members and officers to continue efforts towards its mission to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable, quality health care.

