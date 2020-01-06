San Francisco, California, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THX Ltd., renowned for the certification of world-class cinemas, today announced an exciting lineup of new partner products featuring THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA™), THX® Spatial Audio and THX Certification. THX is also proud to announce together with TCL®, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and America’s fastest-growing television brand, a new standard in gaming performance for big-screen TVs – the new THX® Certified Game Mode.

THX Certified Game Mode delivers fast response time and the most optimal viewing experience, allowing games to be experienced the way they were intended by the creators, with rich, vibrant colors and better contrast in crisp 4K HDR resolution. When customers select the THX Certified THX Game Mode in their TV, they will know that the performance of every setting has been carefully calibrated and optimized to deliver impactful visual performance to reveal vivid detail in a game while keeping the fast responsiveness that serious gamers demand. Pending THX Certification, TCL, who has been recognized by top-tier tech and business media for the best gaming TVs and gaming performance, is expected to be the first to launch TVs later this year in North America with a dedicated “THX Certified Game Mode” setting.

“THX was founded on the principle that entertainment should be heard and viewed with as much fidelity as possible to how the creator intended it to be enjoyed. While THX maintains its commitment to cinemas, we are pleased to unveil our dramatic expansion into devices in nearly every genre to bring this cinematic high-end entertainment experience to CE devices of all kinds,” said Min-Liang Tan, chief executive officer, THX Ltd. “From audiophile headphones, to TVs, to laptops, the THX engineers worked diligently to calibrate these devices, as well as to integrate key new THX technology offerings to elevate the quality of both audio and video with brighter, clearer, focused contrast.”

Additional new products featuring THX Certification as well as THX Spatial Audio and THX AAA technology launching at CES 2020 include:

THX will also be demonstrating a variety of THX Certified and Tuned by THX™ home entertainment speaker systems and laptops that launched for Holiday 2019.

THX technologies and services enable products to take music, movies and gaming experiences to the next level with increased audio and video fidelity, realism and immersion. Highlights include:

THX Spatial Audio: With THX® Spatial Audio, gamers and listeners will experience three-dimensional audio immersion. For the smartphone user, this means watching videos or listening to music on the go in 3D audio. For a video game player, this means becoming fully immersed in an authentic game experience that transports them into the game environment with true-to-life acoustics, allowing them to more accurately locate enemies, avoid dangers, and detect threats with the precision and pin-point accuracy of advanced audio positioning.

THX AAA: THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA™) ensures the ultimate no-compromise headphone audio experience by delivering the world’s highest fidelity audio with infinitesimally low levels of noise, distortion and power consumption. THX AAA patented technology includes a proprietary feed-forward error correction topology that nulls conventional distortion mechanisms to reduce harmonic, intermodulation, and crossover distortion by up to 40dB, resulting in a realistic and more fatigue-free listening experience; the enabling of maximum output power for greater dynamic range and sound pressure level (SPL); a convenient modular solution which includes power supply, and can operate from a single 3.6V battery. THX AAA has a minimal bias current and highly efficient power management to optimize and extend device battery life, and is scalable allowing incorporation into any headphone amplifier design, with the flexibility to match the required fidelity, output power, and price point of the device design.

THX Certified: The gold standard in high-fidelity, THX Certification remains today a leading mark of quality for any cinema, live performance, home theater or device to ensure it offers a cinematic-level quality experience. Using industry standards and proprietary testing methodology, THX engineers evaluate and certify the audio and visual fidelity of consumer electronics to ensure they deliver the optimal entertainment experience. THX analyzes everything from output levels, frequency response, signal-to-noise, distortion and bass management to recreate high impact cinema sound and best-in-class audio fidelity. THX also tests color accuracy, panel performance, and video processing, to confirm a display delivers accurate images and pristine video performance in every frame. The THX Certified benchmark offers consumers the assurance of superior audio or visual performance from consumer electronics.

Tuned by THX: Tuned by THX™ products are carefully tuned and calibrated by THX engineers to enhance the out of the box performance by maximizing product capabilities. Displays include viewing modes that mirror the settings used by filmmakers and broadcast professionals, while audio products emulate reference studio targets for great sound reproduction. The Tuned by THX program ensures that all media, regardless of origin, will perform optimally on the device.

For further information about THX Certification, THX Spatial Audio, Tuned by THX and THX AAA, please visit www.thx.com.

