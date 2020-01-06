San Francisco, California, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THX Ltd., renowned for the certification of world-class cinemas, today announced an exciting lineup of new partner products featuring THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA™), THX® Spatial Audio and THX Certification. THX is also proud to announce together with TCL®, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and America’s fastest-growing television brand, a new standard in gaming performance for big-screen TVs – the new THX® Certified Game Mode.
THX Certified Game Mode delivers fast response time and the most optimal viewing experience, allowing games to be experienced the way they were intended by the creators, with rich, vibrant colors and better contrast in crisp 4K HDR resolution. When customers select the THX Certified THX Game Mode in their TV, they will know that the performance of every setting has been carefully calibrated and optimized to deliver impactful visual performance to reveal vivid detail in a game while keeping the fast responsiveness that serious gamers demand. Pending THX Certification, TCL, who has been recognized by top-tier tech and business media for the best gaming TVs and gaming performance, is expected to be the first to launch TVs later this year in North America with a dedicated “THX Certified Game Mode” setting.
“THX was founded on the principle that entertainment should be heard and viewed with as much fidelity as possible to how the creator intended it to be enjoyed. While THX maintains its commitment to cinemas, we are pleased to unveil our dramatic expansion into devices in nearly every genre to bring this cinematic high-end entertainment experience to CE devices of all kinds,” said Min-Liang Tan, chief executive officer, THX Ltd. “From audiophile headphones, to TVs, to laptops, the THX engineers worked diligently to calibrate these devices, as well as to integrate key new THX technology offerings to elevate the quality of both audio and video with brighter, clearer, focused contrast.”
Additional new products featuring THX Certification as well as THX Spatial Audio and THX AAA technology launching at CES 2020 include:
THX will also be demonstrating a variety of THX Certified and Tuned by THX™ home entertainment speaker systems and laptops that launched for Holiday 2019.
THX technologies and services enable products to take music, movies and gaming experiences to the next level with increased audio and video fidelity, realism and immersion. Highlights include:
For further information about THX Certification, THX Spatial Audio, Tuned by THX and THX AAA, please visit www.thx.com.
About THX Ltd.
Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. For more than thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, live events and automotive systems. Today, THX Ltd. continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist’s vision is delivered with integrity to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit: http://www.thx.com. Get social with us and stay up-to-date with all things #THXLtd: Twitter @THX; Instagram @THXLtd; LinkedIn “THX Ltd”; Facebook “THX Ltd.”
THX and the THX logo are registered trademarks of THX Ltd. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Jody Privette Young THX Ltd. 4153284700 Jody@pr-zone.com
THX Ltd.
San Francisco, California, UNITED STATES
Jody Privette Young THX Ltd. 4153284700 Jody@pr-zone.com
THX Ltd. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: