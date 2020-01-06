LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”), today announced that it has hired Ray Rivers as a Managing Director in its Stamford, CT Office. Mr. Rivers will work closely with Imperial’s Sales & Trading Group to trade special situations including post-reorganization equities for institutional investors.

“Ray is a senior veteran in our industry and brings a wealth of knowledge in special situations trading,” said Tim Sullivan, Managing Director and Head of US Credit. "As our Sales and Trading group continues to grow, we are excited to bring his level of expertise to the team.”

Mr. Rivers joins Imperial Capital with over 30 years of industry experience trading both equity and fixed income securities. Most recently Mr. Rivers was with Gabelli and Company. Prior to Gabelli, Mr. Rivers held senior positions at Cantor Securities, R.W. Pressprich, CRT Capital Group, and Bear Stearns. A native of Louisiana, Mr. Rivers earned a BS in Finance from Louisiana State University.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com .

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:

Mark Martis

+1 310 246 3674

mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.