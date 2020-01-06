MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI) announced that Adam Nielsen will be joining the organization as chief development officer. In this new role, Nielsen will take over senior executive responsibilities for expanding and growing CDI’s national network of outpatient-based diagnostic imaging centers through acquisitions and other partnership arrangements.



“With the increasing national demand for high-quality, high-value outpatient based imaging services, we’re in a great position to grow,” said Rick Long, chief executive officer at CDI. “Adam will be a key player in driving smart growth through acquisitions, partnerships and de novo strategies that will take us to the next level.”

Nielsen is an accomplished health care leader with more than 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, business development, mergers and acquisitions and investment banking. He most recently served as president and chief executive officer at Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Hospice in Jackson, MI. At Great Lakes Caring, he led the day to day operations of the company and managed the company’s acquisition and growth strategy for expansion of its service lines to a continuum of home health and hospice to span nine states. He also brings a strong history of investment banking from his experience at Deloitte Corporate Finance and Deutsche Bank where he worked in their healthcare, consumer goods, business services, and mergers and acquisitions teams. He has extensive international experience supporting business development across multiple industries in Asia. Nielsen holds an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan-Stephen M. Ross School of Business and he received his B.A. degree from Brigham Young University.

About Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI)

CDI is one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services through its network of imaging centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and mobile imaging solutions. The organization, with nearly 2,000 associates nationally, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the U.S. driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologists network, compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care, and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit myCDI.com.

