PITTSBURGH, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of solutions for optical networks, today announced that it has won the Excellent Core Partner Award from FiberHome Technologies.



At the supplier day event held in early December, Mr. Jianming He, Vice President of FiberHome, presented II-VI with the award in recognition of II-VI’s strong performance as a supplier of a broad portfolio of products, including coherent transceiver modules, pluggable transceivers, wavelength selective switches, and optical channel monitors.

“We were honored to receive this award from FiberHome, and we greatly value our partnership and collaboration,” said Frank Fu, Senior Vice President, Greater China Sales Region and Head of the Photonic Solutions Technical Sales Specialist Group. “II-VI continues to be recognized and regarded by customers as it continues to receive prestigious supplier and industry awards in China, demonstrating our strong commitment to local customer support and our success in leveraging our local operations infrastructure across the cities of Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Suzhou, and Wuxi, into all regions of China and around the globe.”

II-VI offers one of the industry’s most complete portfolios of products for optical networks that are differentiated by state-of-the-art technology platforms, including gallium arsenide, indium phosphide, integrated circuits, precision optics, and automated assembly and testing. Together, these products enable next-generation high-speed connectivity across the global communications and cloud network infrastructure.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .