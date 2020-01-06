Austin, Texas, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency and demand response programs for utilities, today announced Divakar Jandhyala as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. Jandhyala will assume duties from Sheila Daly, who has been the interim leader of the IT organization since May 2019.

Jandhyala has more than 20 years of experience leading technology organizations across multiple industries including high tech, e-commerce, manufacturing and consulting. He has proven experience leading organizations through technology transformation and is passionate about helping companies realize their potential with innovative technology strategies.

“Technology will continue to be an essential component of our strategy from a product and solutions standpoint, as well as from an enterprise perspective,” said Scott Boose, CLEAResult CEO. “Our ability to scale and grow the business depends on having access to the tools and resources necessary to do our jobs well. I’m confident that Divakar’s tremendous technical knowledge and proven experience combined with his people-focused leadership style make him an excellent fit for this role.”

Jandhyala joins CLEAResult from American Achievement Corporation where he was CIO/CTO for eight years leading global IT and operations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, India and Poland. Jandhyala also serves as an Executive Board Member for GroupFIO, a provider of open source ERP and CRM applications, and he regularly advises and consults with the incubator companies at The University of Texas.

“CLEAResult is an indispensable part of the energy efficiency and demand response journey for many of the world's leading utility clients,” said Jandhyala. “I am very honored to join this world-class team and look forward to helping CLEAResult leverage the power of technology to extend its market leadership. “

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. Through proven demand side management strategies tailored to clients’ unique needs, CLEAResult combines the strength of our energy experts and innovative technology to help over 250 utilities change the way people use energy. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,500 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of the private equity firm TPG and The Rise Fund, a global impact fund led by TPG. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

Alison Smith Edelman for CLEAResult (512) 770-8031 Alison.Smith@edelman.com