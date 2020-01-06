LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced that it has begun sampling DDR5 Registered DIMMs (RDIMM), based on its industry-leading 1znm process technology. DDR5, the most technologically advanced DRAM to date, will enable the next generation of server workloads by delivering more than an 85% increase in memory performance. DDR5 doubles memory density while improving reliability at a time when data center system architects seek to supply rapidly growing processor core counts with increased memory bandwidth and capacity.

“Data center workloads will be increasingly challenged to extract value from the accelerating growth of data across virtually all applications,” said Tom Eby, senior vice president and general manager of the Compute & Networking Business Unit at Micron. “The key to enabling these workloads is higher-performance, denser, higher-quality memory. Micron’s sampling of DDR5 RDIMMs represents a significant milestone, bringing the industry one step closer to unlocking the value in next-generation data-centric applications.”

Advanced workloads resulting from rapidly expanding datasets and compute-intensive applications have fueled processor core count growth which will be bandwidth-starved by current DRAM technology. DDR5 will deliver more than a 1.85 times increase in performance compared to DDR4. DDR5 also enables the increased reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) that modern data centers require.

As a global leader in memory technology, Micron brings more than 40 years of expertise in design, manufacturing, delivery and support to its global list of partners and customers. Micron’s portfolio of DDR5 SDRAM products sets the bar higher than ever before. To learn more visit https://www.micron.com/products/dram/ddr5-sdram .

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com .

© 2020 Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

