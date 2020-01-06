KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare (Genesis), one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care services, today announced that the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) recognized 69 of its skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers for their achievements in the quality of care they provide.



The 69 facilities (listed below) accomplished four of four national goals in the following areas:

Safely reducing re-hospitalizations, improving long-stay or short-stay customer satisfaction, safely reducing the off-label use of antipsychotics and improving short-stay functional improvement or long-stay worsening mobility. An additional 85 Genesis centers achieved three of four national goals.

Four of Four National Goals Achieved

Cottage of the Shoals, Tuscumbia, AL

Cypress Cove Center, Muscle Shoals, AL

Keller Landing, Tuscumbia, AL

Estrella Center, Avondale, AZ



Cheyenne Mountain Center, Colorado Springs, CO

Golden Peaks Center, Fort Collins, CO

Arden House, Hamden, CT

Glendale Center, Naugtuck, CT

Kimberly Hall North, Windsor, CT

Kimberly Hall South, Windsor, CT

St Camillus Center, Stamford, CT

The Willows, Woodbridge, CT

Pinebrook Center, Venice, FL

West Bay of Tampa, Oldsmar, FL

Bradford Square, Frankfort, KY

Colonial Center, Bowling Green, KY

Hillside Center, Madisonville, KY

Magnolia Village, Bowling Green, KY

Owensboro Center, Owensboro, KY

Owenton Center, Owenton, KY

Bradford Oaks Center Clinton, MD

Chesapeake Woods Center, Cambridge, MD

Corsica Hills Center, Centreville, MD

Cromwell Center, Baltimore, MD

Hammonds Lane Center, Brooklyn Park, MD

Sligo Creek Center, Takoma Park, MD

The Pines, Easton, MD

Waugh Chapel Center, Gambrills, MD

Harbor Hill Center, Belfast, ME

Sedgewood Commons, Falmouth, ME

Springbrook Center, Westbrook, ME

Country Village Center, Lancaster, NH

Keene Center, Keene, NH

Langdon Place of Keene, Keene, NH

Lebanon Center, Lebanon, NH

Oceanside Center, Hampton, NH

Westwood Center, Keene, NH

Burlington Woods, Burlington, NJ

Court House Center, Cape May Court House, NJ

Marcella Center, Burlington Township, NJ

Mercerville Center, Mercerville, NJ

Phillipsburg Center, Phillipsburg, NJ

Ridgewood Center, Ridgewood, NJ

Southern Ocean Center, Manahawkin, NJ

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Albuquerque, NM

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center, Albuquerque, NM

Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center, Albuquerque, NM

Casa De Oro Center, Las Cruces, NM

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clovis, NM

Las Palomas Center Albuquerque, NM

St Anthony Healthcare and Rehab Center, Clovis, NM

The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque, Albuquerque, NM

Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carbondale, PA

Berkshire Center, Reading, PA

Hopkins Center, Wyncote, PA

Laurel Center, Hamburg, PA

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Philadelphia, PA

Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre, PA

Sanatoga Center, Pottstown, PA

Cumberland Village, La Follette, TN

Willow Ridge Center, Maynardville, TN

Mountain View Center, Rutland, VT

St Johnsbury Health & Rehab, St. Johnsbury, VT

Dawn View Center, Fort Ashby, WV

Hampshire Center, Romney, WV

Hidden Valley Center, Oak Hill, WV

Oak Ridge Center, Charleston, WV

Rosewood Center, Grafton, WV

Sistersville Center, Sistersville, WV

“I would like to congratulate the teams at each facility who were recognized for this incredible achievement,” said George V. Hager Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Genesis HealthCare. “We are proud to improve care for our patients and residents. Our commitment to quality will continue.”

AHCA/NCAL recognized long term care providers for their achievements through its Quality Initiative Recognition Program, which honors member facilities for their individual work in achieving AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative goals.

“This achievement represents progress on important quality measures that will positively impact the lives of residents,” said Dr. David Gifford, Senior Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at AHCA/NCAL. “We applaud these organizations for their hard work and dedication to this significant quality improvement effort.”

Launched in 2012 by AHCA/NCAL, the Quality Initiative serves as a national e­ffort to build upon the existing work of the long term and post-acute care profession. The Initiative aims to further improve quality of care in skilled nursing centers and assisted living communities by challenging member facilities to meet measurable goals in areas such as hospital readmissions, off-label use of antipsychotics, and customer satisfaction.

Learn more about the AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative Recognition Program on the webpages here. Genesis HealthCare’s Centers, along with other achievers from across the country, will be honored at AHCA/ NCAL’s upcoming Quality Summit in Grapevine, Texas, on March 10, 2020.

