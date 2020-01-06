BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, has been invited to present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held January 14-15, 2020, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, NY.



Gaia is scheduled to present at 2:10 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.gaia.com .

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham representative, or Gaia’s investor relations team at GAIA@gatewayir.com .

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

