AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as solutions for diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced it will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held January 13-16 in San Francisco, CA.



Presentation Details

Highlights: Aeglea will present on its strategic focus in developing innovative human enzyme therapeutics with defined potential to address Arginase 1 Deficiency, Homocystinuria and Cystinuria.

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Time: 2:30 p.m. PST; 5:30 p.m. EST

Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea’s president and chief executive officer

Location: Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, California

Webcast: http://ir.aegleabio.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events



To access the live and archived audio webcast, visit the Presentations & Events section of the Aeglea BioTherapeutics investor relations website. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary. Replays of the webcast will be available for 30 days thereafter.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to address rare and other high burden diseases with unmet medical need. Aeglea is developing pegzilarginase, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency which has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Aeglea has two programs in IND-enabling studies for Homocystinuria and Cystinuria and an active discovery pipeline. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com.

