SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, announced that Mark C. Capone, president and CEO, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Healthcare Conference at 3:00 p.m. PST on January 13, 2020 in San Francisco.



The presentation will be available to interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible through a link in the investor information section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com .

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five critical success factors: building upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com .



