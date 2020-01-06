SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that Burt Podbere, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:



Needham Growth Conference

Location: New York City

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Presentation time: 10:00 a.m. EST

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike® provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

