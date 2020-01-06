PHILADELPHIA, PA, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), the trend-right, high-quality extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond, today announced that management will participate in the 22nd Annual ICR Conference held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Joel Anderson, President and CEO, and Ken Bull, CFO, are currently scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live at http://investor.fivebelow.com/ . An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

The company plans to release its holiday sales results on Monday, January 13, 2020 before the market open.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We know life is way better when you’re free to “let go & have fun” in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced up to just $10, we make it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Play, Create, Party, Candy, New & Now and Ten Below Tech. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has approximately 900 stores in 36 states. For more information, please visit fivebelow.com and a store!

