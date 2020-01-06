ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) today announced that it has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



Under the shelf registration statement, once declared effective by the SEC, EMCORE may offer and sell from time to time, in one or more offerings, common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants, rights to purchase any of the foregoing securities, or units comprised of two or more of these classes or series of securities. The aggregate offering price of all securities that may be sold under the registration statement will not exceed $30,000,000.

The shelf registration statement is intended to give EMCORE additional flexibility to finance the business by accessing the capital markets on a timely and cost effective basis. Any offering of the securities covered by the shelf registration statement will be by means of a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement, which will describe in detail the specifics of any future offering, including with the prices and terms of any securities offered by EMCORE. There is currently no schedule for any offering of the securities covered by the shelf registration statement and no underwriter has been engaged in connection with any such potential offering.

The shelf registration statement is not yet effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the shelf registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s leading-edge defense systems and high-speed communication network infrastructures. Our optical chips, components, subsystems and systems enable broadband and wireless providers to continually enhance their network capacity, speed and coverage to advance the free flow of information that empowers the lives of millions of people daily. The Mixed-Signal Optics technology at the heart of our broadband transmission products is shared with our fiber optic gyros and military communications links to provide the aerospace and defense markets state-of-the-art systems that keep us safe in an increasingly unpredictable world. EMCORE’s performance-leading optical components and systems serve a broad array of applications including navigation systems and military communications, cable television, fiber-to-the-premise networks, telecommunications, data centers, wireless infrastructure and satellite RF fiber links. EMCORE has fully vertically-integrated manufacturing capability through its world-class Indium Phosphide (InP) wafer fabrication facility at our headquarters in Alhambra, California, and is ISO 9001 certified in Alhambra and at our facility in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit www.emcore.com.

Contact:

EMCORE Corporation

Tom Minichiello

(626) 293-3400

investor@emcore.com