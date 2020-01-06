TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2019 after the close of business on Wednesday January 29, 2020.



The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited will also take place on January 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) at the Corporation’s offices at 130 Spy Court, 2nd Floor, Markham, Ontario. Management will discuss year-end and first quarter results and will also take questions from the public at that time.

To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com , or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8pdaxvhn a few minutes before the event. The conference call can be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 7885506. Questions can be submitted via the Q&A box on the webcast console or via the conference call.

For those unable to participate on January 29, 2020, an archived version will be available until February 5, 2020 on the Exco website or by dialling toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406. The conference ID is 7885506.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 5,400 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.