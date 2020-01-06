ARTEFACT

Société Anonyme au capital de 3 302 770,00 €

19 Rue Richer 75009 PARIS

418 267 704 R.C.S. PARIS

CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS MONTHLY DECLARATION

In accordance with articles L233-8 of commercial law and

223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF)

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable December 31, 2019 33 027 700 33 027 700

Created from the merger of the startup Artefact founded in Paris in 2015 and the media agency NetBooster founded in 1998, Artefact has emerged in 4 years as a leading player in Data et Artificial Intelligence (AI). Listed on Euronext Growth Paris Stock Exchange and operating in 19 countries on 4 continents with close to 1,000 employees, Artefact is a data native company provides four complementary offers - Data Consulting, Digital Marketing Expertise, Technology Deployment (AI and Big Data) and Creative Studio - to more than 600 customers including many world leaders. Artefact has created in January 2019 its own AI R&D center and has been serving international groups in creating their own AI Lab.

