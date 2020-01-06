Foothill Ranch, CA, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, announces the recent hiring of Damon Jawitz, CMCA®, as the new branch president effective January 6, 2020.



Mr. Jawitz has more than 25 years of real estate and community management experience and has served in a variety of capacities, including senior community manager, division director, treasurer, vice president, and president. As the new PCM president, he will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth and retention, and employee education and training.



“Damon is a results-oriented team leader with excellent communication, operational, and leadership skills, and we are pleased to have him join the team and serve our clients and communities,” stated Ann Williams, Associa regional vice president. “He has a proven track record with integrating innovative and cutting-edge solutions while leading a high-performance and dynamic team. We are excited to see where his unique vision takes PCM in the new year and beyond.”



Mr. Jawitz graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand Graduate School of Business. He has also earned his Colorado Community Association Managers License and the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



