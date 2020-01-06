VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSXV-ORE) reports that it has filed an amended technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report (Amended) - Feasibility Study of the Bomboré Gold Project, Burkina Faso” (the “Amended Technical Report”). The Amended Technical Report addresses comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”) in the course of a review and contains no material differences to the original technical report filed on August 13, 2019. The BCSC review is now complete.



The Mineral Reserves, Mineral Resources, project economics, and conclusions and recommendations provided in the original report all remain unchanged. The report, effective June 26, 2019, dated August 12, 2019, and amended as of January 6, 2020 was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

A summary description of the changes to the Amended Technical Report include:

Updated summary of certain Qualified Person’s (“QP”) relevant experience

QP certificate updates to confirm responsibility for applicable sections within the Amended Technical Report

Identification and confirmation of certain individual QP interpretations and conclusions as opposed to their respective engineering firms

Reconciliation of reliance on other experts and previous reports removed where reliance was not applicable

Inclusion of the effective date of the Amended Technical Report on the title page as opposed to the date and signature page.

A copy of the Amended Technical Report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company’s website ( www.orezone.com ).

Ian Chang, VP Projects, is the Qualified Person who has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (ORE:TSX.V) is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. Bomboré hosts a large oxide resource underlain by a larger, open sulphide resource, and will be developed in two stages.

