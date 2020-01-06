Long Section of the central vein in the 10-20 area at Cedar Bay showing the down hole lengths and grades of historic and 2018 drilling in an area adjacent to the existing mine shaft.

Long Section of the central vein in the 10-20 area at Cedar Bay showing the down hole lengths and grades of historic and 2018 drilling in an area adjacent to the existing mine shaft.

Long Section of the main vein at Corner Bay showing the down hole lengths and grades of the area just below the diabase dyke.

Long Section of the main vein at Corner Bay showing the down hole lengths and grades of the area just below the diabase dyke.

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC) is pleased to announce its initial drilling plans for 2020. Doré Copper owns mineral rights and has options to various deposits in the Chibougamau mining camp in Québec. The initial drilling plans will aim to expand the estimated resources at Corner Bay and Cedar Bay and test the potential high-grade gold zone at the optioned Joe Mann property. Drilling will commence in the second week of January 2020.



Highlights

Corner Bay remains open in all directions and drilling will focus on extending mineralization to the south where 2018 drilling intersected wide zones of high-grade copper including 3.45% Cu over 13.3 m and 4.11% Cu over 6.6 m.

and Cedar Bay drilling will focus on extending the high-grade 10-20 zone where drilling in 2018 intersected 2.4 m of 1.7% Cu and 19.5 g/t Au and 2.4 m of 4.54% Cu and 15.4 g/t Au, and testing the Cedar Bay main vein at depth.

and and testing the Cedar Bay main vein at depth. The high-grade Joe Mann gold mine will be tested along strike and down dip from previously mined zones to follow up on holes drilled in 2008 after the mine closure that intercepted 30.3 g/t and 1.3% Cu over 3.02 m and 26.6 g/t Au over 1.8 m.

Ernest Mast, President and CEO of Doré Copper, stated, “The initial 2020 drilling program will help us determine the immediate expansion potential of our known deposits at Corner Bay and Cedar Bay and drill for the first time since 2008 the down dip potential of Joe Mann. The Corporation is uniquely positioned to extend known mineral resources of both high-grade copper and gold deposits all in close vicinity to the Corporation’s centrally located 2,700-tpd mill.”

Corner Bay

Drilling at Corner Bay will focus on extending the main zone to the south along strike where drilling in 2018 identified wide zones of high-grade copper including CB-18-07: 3.45% Cu over 13.3 m, CB-18-06: 2.33% Cu over 12.3 m and CB-18-05: 4.11% Cu over 6.6 m. The Corporation is planning to drill six holes testing the mineralization on strike and down dip with the potential to extend mineralization to the south.

Figure 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9db96cd9-379b-47c4-8b0c-82f635bee86a

Cedar Bay

The Corporation will recommence drilling at Cedar Bay where the goal will be to extend the resources at the 10-20 zone where 2018 drilling confirmed a high-grade zone of stacked veins, including CDR 18-02: 2.4 m of 1.7% Cu and 19.5 g/t Au and CDR 18-03: 2.4 m of 4.54% Cu and 15.4 g/t Au. The drilling will also target the Cedar Bay main zone at depth which is 200 meters to the south-west of the 10-20 zone. Cedar Bay produced 3.8 Mt at 1.57% Cu and 3.12 g/t Au to a depth of 675 meters. The mineralization remains open at the level of the shaft, 1,100 m, with limited drilling conducted to test the depth potential of the parallel mineralized veins.

Two initial holes will be drilled after which the Corporation will utilize directional drilling technology to drill four to six additional holes reducing the overall cost of drilling and maximizing the number of intercepts.

Figure 2: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4784e772-221d-4700-8c1b-f2df22890890

Joe Mann

Thirdly, the high-grade Joe Mann gold mine will be tested along strike and down dip following up on holes EE-188: 30.3 g/t and 1.3% Cu over 3.02 m and EE 189B: 26.6 g/t Au over 1.8 m, and 14.72 g/t Au over 1.2 m. These two high-grade drill intercepts were drilled in 2008, after the mine stopped operations. No follow-up work has ever been done on EE-188 and EE-189B. A total of two to three pierce points will be obtained at Joe Mann prior to deciding on future drilling.

Figure 3: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d440599-8a90-4213-b1c6-f41188ac18d6

The Corporation will use Miiken Drilling as the drilling contractor. Miiken is a joint venture between Chibougamau Diamond Drilling Ltd., the First Nations community of Ouje-Bougoumou and the First Nations community of Mistissini both located in the Eeyou Istchee territory.

The historical technical information disclosed in this news release about Corner Bay and Cedar Bay was taken from the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Corner Bay and Cedar Bay Projects, Northwest Québec, Canada" dated June 15, 2019, prepared by Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., which is available under Doré Copper's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The historical technical information disclosed in this news release about Joe Mann was taken from the Technical Report on the Joe Mann Mining Property dated January 11, 2016, prepared by Geologica Inc., Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo, OGQ.

Andrey Rinta, P.Geo., the Exploration Manager of the Corporation and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. Doré Copper completed a qualifying transaction on December 13, 2019 establishing itself as a copper – gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada. Doré Copper, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CBAY Minerals Inc., holds a 100% interest in the exploration-stage Corner Bay Project and the exploration-stage Cedar Bay Project, both located in the vicinity of Chibougamau, Québec, as well as the 2,700-tpd Copper Rand mill. Doré Copper has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Joe Mann property.

For further information regarding Doré Copper, please visit the Corporation's website at www.dorecopper.com or refer to Doré Copper’s SEDAR filings at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Ernest Mast

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (647) 921-0501

Email: emast@dorecopper.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and ability of the Corporation to receive necessary regulatory approvals, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Corporation and its properties are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required regulatory approvals, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulators. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.