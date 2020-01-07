VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Hotel Properties Inc. (“Allied” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AHP), announced that it has completed the sale of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company to DVP Hotel Development LP for $102 million (subject to adjustments), as previously announced on October 23, 2019 and as approved by the Company’s shareholders at a special meeting held on December 19, 2019. The assets sold include the business and related hotel property known as “Toronto Don Valley Hotel and Suites”, located at 175 Wynford Drive, Toronto, Ontario, the adjacent development lands and certain other assets related to the operation of the hotel (the “Transaction”).



The net cash proceeds of the Transaction, after the effect of the transaction costs, closing adjustments and taxes arising from the Transaction, is estimated to be approximately $78 million. The Company has also reserved an amount of $4.5 million for purposes of a holdback and net equity maintenance arising from the Transaction. As a result of the aforementioned, the Company expects to have approximately $73.5 million cash reserves on hand (the “Total Cash Reserves”) following completion of the Transaction.

Management and the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company have yet to fully consider how the Company will use the Total Cash Reserves, and may utilize those funds in any manner that the Board determines appropriate. However, the Company currently anticipates returning substantial portions of the Total Cash Reserves to shareholders by way of a dividend in due course, to be paid in one or more installments, as determined by the Board, at its sole discretion.

About Allied Hotel Properties Inc.

Allied is involved in the ownership, management and development of hotels and real estate in Canada, having a history of real estate development particularly where such development can be undertaken on hotel lands. Interested parties can find further information at www.alliedhotels.com .

