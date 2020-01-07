LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc . (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced the latest additions to its Unmanaged and Smart Managed Pro switch series with new Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ and Ultra60 PoE++ models now available worldwide. Included with the latest additions is the first Cloud managed Ultra60 PoE++ switch in the industry with uninterrupted power PoE for businesses of all sizes. The latest products are yet a further extension of NETGEAR’s modern business advancements, which include the CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree , the Insight Instant Mesh WiFi solution .



The global PoE market is expected to offer significant growth over the coming years as widespread adoption of IP communication, WiFi connectivity, and increasing demand for network security cameras are projected to drive the industry demand. PoE devices are now encompassing VoIP phones, IP Security Cameras, wireless access points, proximity sensors, door locks, and new applications such as displays, panel PCs, LED lighting, audio speakers, and POS terminals using the latest PoE++ standard, as well as other IoT devices.

Similarly, as modern business organizations continue to see a two-fold trend of deploying more PoE devices, with more power, high-performance PoE switches are in pivotal demand to run businesses. With the IoT continuously introducing wired devices for smart home and smart building automation systems, the 802.3bt PoE standard is called to support those devices that require greater power.

To meet these ever-important and business-critical demands, NETGEAR has developed a series of product enhancements addressing the growth of PoE products on the market. These new members of the Unmanaged and Smart Managed Switch family enable deployment of PoE+ ports exactly where you need them, and include:

“It is no secret that PoE Power capabilities will drive greater efficiencies than ever in 2020 as installers turn to these switches to keep up with user demands,” said Richard Jonker, vice president of SMB product management for NETGEAR. “NETGEAR intends to support these businesses in their migration to PoE every step of the way, and we are working to ensure our technology matches their evolved needs.”

The first Cloud Manageable PoE++ switches with Uninterrupted Ultra60 60W PoE++ power

As the leader in PoE switching, NETGEAR now brings to market the first Cloud Manageable PoE++ switch with Uninterrupted PoE power to businesses. Together with NETGEAR's innovative "Uninterrupted PoE" for constant power, the switches provide power flexibility and uninterrupted service. These switches are the ideal solution even for the most advanced business organizations looking for the best combination of features, performance and value.

Outstanding power flexibility with NETGEAR’s exclusive FlexPoE

The GS308PP, GS316P, and GS316PP support NETGEAR’s exclusive FlexPoE upgradeable PoE power feature. Powered by the industry’s first flexible PoE+ integrated technology, users can increase or decrease the PoE budget by simply purchasing a new external power adapter. FlexPoE switches are also designed to effectively future-proof small business networks and budgets. With NETGEAR’s exclusive FlexPoE, the first two switches help businesses cost effectively increase their power budget to expand their network as needed.

Energy efficiency with NETGEAR’s exclusive PoE auto-balance and allocation

The GS308PP, GS316P, GS316PP and GS348PP support NETGEAR’s exclusive auto-balance and allocation PoE feature that automatically balances the PoE power based on the device needs independent of PoE class detected. These switches deliver the power the device needs, at the most granular level for better power efficiency and savings.

For more information about the latest advancements to NETGEAR’s next-generation of advanced PoE technology, please visit NETGEAR.com/business .

Availability:

All of these switches will be shipping within the month with the following pricing:

GS110TUP Ultra60 PoE++ 10-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Pro Switch with a 240W power budget for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $399.99 USD.

GS710TUP Ultra60 PoE++ 10-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Pro Switch 8 PoE++ ports with a 480W power budget for a MSRP of $579.99 USD.

GS724TPP 24-Port Gigabit Ethernet Hi-Power PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switch for a MSRP of $429.99 USD.

GS308PP 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE+ Switch with 83W PoE budget for a MSRP of $119.99 USD.

GS316P GS316PP 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged High-Power PoE+ Switch with 115W PoE budget at a MSRP of $194.99 USD.

GS316PP 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged High-Power PoE+ Switch with 183W PoE budget at a MSRP of $219.99 USD.

GS348PP 48-port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged High-power PoE+ Switch with 380W PoE budget and 24 ports PoE at a MSRP of $449.99 USD.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play.

The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com .

