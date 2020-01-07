With a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem that delivers blazing-fast multi-gigabit internet and four times the capacity to handle more WiFi devices with next-gen WiFi 6, NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 is the first to combine these two leading-edge technologies in a retail package.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses and smart homes, today announced that its Nighthawk® AX8 8-Stream WiFi 6 Cable Modem Router has been named a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree . The next-generation WiFi 6 router joins NETGEAR’s Insight Instant Mesh WiFi solution and Nighthawk® M5 Mobile Router as fellow Innovation Award honorees.



The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 WiFi 6 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem router was developed to usher in an all-together new experience with a new generation of WiFi 6 router capabilities. With a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem that delivers blazing-fast multi-gigabit internet and four times the capacity to handle more WiFi devices with next-gen WiFi 6, NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 is the first to combine these two leading-edge technologies in a retail package. The Nighthawk Multi-Gigabit Speed Cable Modem router delivers a truly next level experience, through the built-in cable modem that supports 1Gbps+ internet speed and state-of-the-art WiFi 6 technology. It is an ideal solution for those households that desire lag-free gaming, 4K HD streaming and internet browsing from multiple screens. The Nighthawk AX8 is here to enable consumers to stream, game and browse more than ever with 2.5Gbps Multi-Gig Ethernet ports and 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connectivity support with endless options for a blazing-fast internet connection. With the Nighthawk Mobile App, set up is quick and easy and management of the home network can be done from anywhere. The auto firmware update feature makes security updates uncomplicated and does not need to involve your service provider.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the CTA as an Innovations Honoree for CES 2020, as so much of what we do at NETGEAR is focused on providing our customers and the industries we support with forward-thinking innovation for today’s homes and businesses,” said Sandeep Harpalani, vice president of product line management for Connected Home Products at NETGEAR. “We look forward to ushering in a new generation of WiFi capabilities with a single product that delivers on both DOCSIS 3.1 and WiFi 6, which are poised to redefine the way we connect at home and at the office.”

CES 2020 Innovation honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation .

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run January 7th-10th, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

Availability:

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 WiFi 6 router / modem gateway will be available this month from approved retail vendors and NETGEAR.com for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $429.99 USD.

