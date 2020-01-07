Two novelties shown at CES 2020:



Outlook on a new app offering for the entire connected home



Existing app better supports and inspires users in the household



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Connect is presenting its outlook on a new smart home app at CES in Las Vegas (Central Hall, Booth #12401) from January 7th to 10th, 2020. The new Home Connect offering will encompass all aspects of the entire home. It will integrate all connected devices and services in the home and perfectly coordinate the wishes of the inhabitants. Additionally, the newly designed Home Connect app scores with several new functions and services as well as new partners in the Home Connect ecosystem.



Home Connect extends its platform to the entire home

In the near future, Home Connect will go far beyond the domain of kitchen activities and integrate all connected services in the living environment. Functions like security, lighting, shutter control, and heating as well as household tasks and entertainment needs will be integrated on a single platform. The result is an entirely new experience of service and personalized comfort. All applications can be managed centrally and are perfectly configured to the personal wishes of the user – independent of the manufacturer. Over time, the platform will get to know the user's needs, intelligently adjust to their routines, and make suggestions for improvement.

"Home Connect will soon bring our consumers even more benefits, because we’re extending it from the kitchen to the entire connected home," says Uwe Raschke, CEO of BSH. "Whether it's energy saving or security, a personalized feel-good atmosphere or caring for other people – Home Connect will intelligently coordinate all devices and services and make our users' everyday lives at home significantly easier.”



Routine tasks can be defined quickly and safely

Here is a concrete example: The user wants all the lights to go out automatically when he leaves the house or apartment, and leaving the house will also tell the app to lower the heating temperature and activate the security system. At the same time, he wants the dishwasher and vacuum robot to start their tasks. No problem for Home Connect. Thanks to this intelligent system, the user can define all the processes just described into a single action that controls, among other things, lighting, room thermostats, and home appliances. Artificial intelligence will support these demand-oriented settings in the future. In another development stage, more services will be integrated: for example, in the areas of assisted living and energy management.

The future solution will be available in various markets from mid-2020. Until then, numerous other partners will expand the Home Connect platform’s new, manufacturer-independent offering. Home Connect will be providing a first glimpse into the connected future with fascinating live experiences at CES 2019 in Las Vegas (Central Hall, Booth #12401).

The existing Home Connect app gets a refresh to better support and inspire users in the household. Starting beginning of the year, the new app goes the extra mile for our users, with a complete redesign and new navigation to save even more time than ever before while browsing through personalized content. The new interface puts the user at the center by offering a new intuitive navigation, inspiring articles, while the demo appliances enable users to test new ways of using connected kitchen appliances without having to login. Quick action buttons provide access to the most used functions in just one tap. Home Connect goes far beyond device control to inspire with new ideas and practical tips around the connected household.

Home Connect partner network offers easy access to connected comfort

The Home Connect developer program is available to anyone wishing to integrate home appliance monitoring and controlling use cases into their service. A strong ecosystem has grown to provide services from about 40 partners. Home Connect is available in 40 countries to date. New partners include Fitbit. The Fitbit smartwatches not only help improve personal fitness, they also help users do household tasks: At the touch of a finger, they can preheat the oven at home and find out the remaining time of the current washing machine or dishwasher program.

Home Connect has also expanded its voice integration by starting a collaboration with the Google Assistant. Users can intuitively and conveniently operate a wide range of home appliances via voice command. Starting with support for six categories the range of products will be continuously expanding.



Home Connect is the first solution in the world to allow home appliances from different brands to be controlled with a single app. The system is designed as an open platform that will keep evolving to cover a growing range of services. Home Connect GmbH is a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH. Home appliances equipped with the Home Connect function and the accompanying app have been available since December 2014. For more information about Home Connect, go to: www.home-connect.com and www.home-connect.com/next .

Contact for press inquiries:

BSH Home Appliances

Director, Corporate Communications

Lore McKenna

Phone: 919-724-3574

E-mail: Lore.McKenna@bshg.com