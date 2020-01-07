EyeQue Try-On Glasses are a low-cost, fast way for consumers to try out glasses made with EyeQue smartphone vision test results – EyeGlass Numbers – before ordering more costly eyeglasses from online retailers.

Las Vegas, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today EyeQue, the personal vision solutions innovator, introduced EyeQue Try-On Glasses™, offering users of its award-winning smartphone vision tests the ability to order low-cost eyeglasses based on their EyeGlass Numbers® (EGNs) – the custom lens power required to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism.

EyeQue Try-On Glasses are a low-risk way for consumers to quickly confirm the results of their self-administered smartphone tests. Consumers happy with their Try-Ons can confidently order higher priced glasses from various online retailers using the same EGNs. Consumers who are not completely satisfied can return the glasses for a full refund.

“Our mission is to make vision screening and correction easy and accessible to everyone,” said John Serri, PhD., co-founder and president of EyeQue. “Our at-home refraction tests empower consumers to use the results to order new glasses without having to leave home. This new offering of Try-On Glasses gives our customers a fast, affordable way to know exactly how well new glasses purchased using their EyeGlass Numbers will perform for them.”

The EyeQue Try-On Glasses will be available in limited quantity in February and will roll out on EyeQue.com in April 2020. Customers who take refractive error tests and obtain EyeGlass Numbers through their EyeQue VisionCheck® or EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker® will have an option for ordering Try-On Glasses (estimated MSRP $15) with expected delivery of less than a week.

As a CES exclusive, EyeQue is offering 10 percent off all smartphone vision solutions purchased at eyeque.com using code CES2020. Customers who purchase the refractive error solutions (VisionCheck, Personal Vision Tracker, or the Vision Monitoring Kit) using this code will automatically be registered for the EyeQue Try-On Glasses beta program (February), including a pair of Try-On Glasses at no cost. More information is available at eyeque.com/tryon.

To learn more, visit EyeQue at Pepcom on Monday, January 6, 2020 at CES, and book a demo with the team at EyeQue@maxborgesagency.com, or visit EyeQue booth 44118 at the Sands.

About EyeQue Try-On Glasses Program

EyeQue Try-On Glasses are simple single-vision glasses available for people with lens corrective power between -7 to +4 diopters in sphere and 0 to -3 diopters in cylinder. A detachable bi-focal option will be offered for a small additional fee. Since the eyeglasses are produced and quality assured at EyeQue Corporate headquarters in Newark, California, delivery time is estimated to be five working days from order.

To be eligible to order EyeQue Try-On Glasses, customers must have a recent set of EyeGlass Numbers (EGNs) and pupillary distance (PD). EGNs are generated using either the VisionCheck or Personal Vision Tracker. PD can be accurately measured with EyeQue PDCheck®, included with the purchase of VisionCheck and the EyeQue Vision Monitoring Kit, and available for individual purchase separately.

Try-On Glasses will be available for purchase through on the EyeQue website beginning April 2020. EyeQue offers a 30-day money back guarantee on all EyeQue products, including the Try-On Glasses.

The EyeQue Vision Monitoring Kit, which includes the EyeQue VisionCheck, earned a CES 2020 Innovation Award. EyeQue VisionCheck and Personal Vision Tracker have also each previously earned CES Innovation Awards (2019, 2017).

About EyeQue

EyeQue is the leader of at-home vision testing, bringing affordable eye care to everyone. The Company is dedicated to putting accurate vision tests directly into the hands of people around the world. Based on MIT and EyeQue patented technologies, EyeQue’s intelligent vision solutions allow people anywhere to self-administer an expanding portfolio of vision tests using an optical smartphone attachment, mobile application, and a secure cloud-based processing and service center. The Company innovates from its Silicon Valley headquarters.

EyeQue does not provide optometry services, nor does it issue prescriptions or represent itself as a licensed optometrist. The EyeQue VisionCheck and EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker accurately measure for refractive error and detect changes between regular eye exams when properly used. EyeQue Try-On Glasses are intended to provide a tangible method for consumers to verify the clarity and comfort of the EyeGlass Numbers generated using their at-home devices. EyeQue refraction tests do not replace a comprehensive eye exam that evaluates ocular health and binocularity. EyeQue strongly recommends people visit an eye care professional annually to receive a complete eye health exam.

