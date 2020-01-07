BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, today announced that Wayne S. DeVeydt, Chief Executive Officer, Eric Evans, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Tom Cowhey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, including a presentation on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 7:00p.m. ET (4:00p.m. PT) in San Francisco, CA.



Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by logging on to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. The on-line replay will be available within 24 hours following the presentation and for the following 30 days.

To learn more about Surgery Partners, please visit the Company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. Surgery Partners uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other materials information regarding Surgery Partners is routinely posted on the Company's website and readily accessible.

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 31 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

Contact:

Surgery Partners Investor Relations

(615) 234-8940

IR@surgerypartners.com