AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to AquaVenture Holdings’ agreement to be acquired by Culligan. Shareholders of AquaVenture Holdings will receive $27.10 in cash for each share of AquaVenture owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-aquaventure-holdings-limited .

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TIVO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TiVo’s agreement to merge with Xperi Corporation. Shareholders of TiVo will receive 0.455 shares of Xperi common stock for each share of TiVo owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tivo-corporation .

Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: THOR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Synthorx’s agreement to be acquired by Sanofi. Shareholders of Synthorx will receive $68.00 per share in cash for each share of Synthorx owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-synthorx-inc .

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Care.com’s agreement to be acquired by IAC/InterActiveCorp. Shareholders of Care.com will receive $15.00 per share in cash for each share of Care.com owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carecom-inc .

