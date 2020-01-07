LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Tim Slater as Interim Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company.



The Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr Slater as the Company’s interim non-board CFO, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”). Mr Slater replaces Ms Sandra Evans, who has served as CFO since January 2010. The Company wishes to thank Ms Evans for fulfilling the role of CFO for the last 9 years and wishes her success in her future endeavours. Ms Evans will continue to provide consulting services to the Company until June 2020 to ensure a smooth transition period.

Mr Slater is currently Managing Director of Harmer Slater which provides CFO, accounting and regulatory compliance to AIM- and Toronto Stock Exchange- listed companies. Mr Slater is an ACA CTA trained accountant and has previously served as Interim CFO for several AIM- and TSXV-listed companies. Mr Slater has over 10 years’ experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors with responsibility for business plans, budgetary control, audits, forecasting and International Financial Reporting Standards and their application to multi-national groups.

Mkango President, Alexander Lemon, said:

“We are delighted that Tim has joined us for the next exciting phase of our development. We are building a team that will enable Mkango to fulfil the undoubted potential of our asset base and to further grow Mkango Resources.”

Mr Slater will also assume the Group Company Secretarial responsibility.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement may have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

