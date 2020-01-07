In order to meet the unique needs of the diverse and growing market for biometric access control, world-leading biometrics company Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announces the expansion of its fingerprint authentication touch sensor portfolio, for physical and logical access devices and applications.



Two additional capacitive touch sensors are now available in the access series, FPC1020 and FPC1024, featuring high biometric performance and a small physical footprint. They are water resistant and can be used by devices and applications where a secure and smooth way to authenticate users is desired. The sensors have low power consumption and come with unique features for an excellent everyday user experience.

“Our technology is used billions of times per day, and we have adapted our long and unrivaled experience from the mobile world into this sensor series tailored for the low-computing-power access environment. With our extended access offering we are working to meet the demands of a range of new access control use cases,” comments Thomas Rex, SVP BL Smartcard & Embedded at Fingerprints.

The access sensor series combines Fingerprints’ proven technology to make life simple for device makers and end users - a perfect example of how biometrics can make things genius.

For more information about Fingerprints’ access solutions, visit the website .



For further information, please contact:

Thomas Rex, Senior VP Business Line Smartcards, Automotive & Embedded

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment