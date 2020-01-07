Quadient strengthens its management team

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer, takes over direct responsibility of the Group’s Solutions portfolio

Jean-François Labadie, who currently serves as Chief Financial Officer, is appointed to the new position of Chief Operating Officer

Christelle Villadary joins Quadient as CFO to replace Jean-François Labadie

Paris, January 7, 2020

Quadient, a leader in enterprise solutions that helps businesses to create personal and meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced changes to its leadership team.

Geoffrey Godet , CEO, takes direct responsibility for the Solutions portfolio, including coordination of marketing, innovation and R&D to accelerate synergies between the Group's four major solutions (Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation Solutions, Mail-Related Solutions and Parcel Locker Solutions). This function was previously occupied by Henri Dura who is retiring.

, currently Chief Financial Officer with more than two decades of experience within the Group, the newly created function of . Jean-François Labadie will be responsible for ensuring the proper execution of the strategic plan and the rationalization of operations on a local level, including the development of commercial and back-office synergies. Finally, Quadient appoints Christelle Villadary as CFO to replace Jean-François Labadie. Christelle Villadary spent most of her professional career with Technicolor (ex- Thomson Multimedia) (2002-2010) and then Suez (2010-2019) after starting her career with Arthur Andersen. Christelle Villadary will take office on February 1, 2020.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, commented: “First of all, I would like to thank Henri for his long and precious contribution to the management of the Group under various responsibilities and in particular for having effectively organized in the last few months the centralized management of our portfolio of solutions. By setting up unified marketing teams and a unique R&D, by changing the identity of the Group in favor of a brand common to all of our activities, we have gained in cohesion and been able to put back the management of the needs of our 500,000 customers at the heart of our organization.

I am also delighted to continue to rely, in a new role, on Jean-François and his perfect knowledge of the functioning of the Group's operations. We have recently moved from a holding company operating independent businesses to an integrated group. Jean-François will thus be able to continue to rationalize the organization of our operations within consolidated regions and locally create more commercial and back office synergies. This is essential to the success of our strategy.

Finally, I am delighted to welcome Christelle, who will bring her new perspective, her competence, as well as her broad expertise in the financial function acquired through the various positions she has held in large international groups.

The execution of our “Back to Growth” strategic plan is progressing in a satisfactory way, as evidenced by the fact that we have been growing organically in the last six quarters. We are continuing our efforts to grow our current operating income in the coming years and successfully transform Quadient.”

Quadient is thus continuing the renewal of its management team undertaken notably with the implementation of the new organization in January 2019. While having promoted or added more specialized and more international profiles within its management team, Quadient benefits from new expertise and greater diversity. The arrival of Christelle Villadary follows in particular those of Jeff Crouse (Mail-Related solutions), Chris Hartigan (Customer Experience Management) and Brandon Batt (Transformation and Strategic Projects).

BIOGRAPHIES

Geoffrey Godet, aged 42, is a dual French and American citizen. Before joining Quadient as CEO two years ago, Geoffrey Godet’s entire career was spent with the Flatirons Jouve Group, a leader in digital solutions for banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, aeronautics, publishing, media and education. Geoffrey Godet was appointed Chief Executive Officer of California-based Flatirons Solutions in 2004, and more recently was Chairman and CEO of Jouve, based in Paris. Prior to this, he was Marketing and Communications Director and Head of the Digitization and Cultural Heritage Division at Jouve. Geoffrey Godet is a graduate of HEC.

Jean-François Labadie, aged 53, is a French citizen. Jean-François Labadie joined Quadient in 1999 and has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2011. He was Chief Financial Officer of industrial operations in France until 2005 before taking the reins of Supply Chain management in France from 2005 to 2008 and for the entire Group from 2008 to 2011. Jean-François Labadie began his career at Schlumberger in 1992. He was controller for the Retail Production Systems France Division until it was taken over in 1998 by Tokheim, a leader in fuel retailing systems production and services. He was appointed CFO of Tokheim’s French subsidiary. Jean-François Labadie is a graduate of ISG.

Christelle Villadary, aged 45, is a French citizen. Christelle Villadary had a nine-year career with Suez, where she first sat on the Group Investments Committee in 2010, before being appointed CFO for Africa, the Middle East and India and then Director of M&A and Financial Engineering. She was promoted to Vice President Group Strategy and appointed to the Executive Committee in 2017. Before moving to Suez, Christelle spent eight years at Technicolor (ex- Thomson Multimedia) from 2002 to 2010, where she was Investor Relations Manager, then Corporate finance Manager, then Chief of Staff to the Chairman and CEO before being in charge of a program to reorganize and transform financial processes and tools, reporting to the Group CFO. Christelle Villadary started her career in auditing and consulting at Arthur Andersen in 1997. Christelle Villadary is a graduate of ESSEC.





