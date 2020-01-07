LONDON, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application builders, today announced a partnership with systems integrator iC Consult Group . The specialist in Identity and Access Management (IAM) is Auth0’s first partner covering the German market and works with 50% of major German companies on the DAX stock index. iC Consult Group also operates globally with 12 offices across the UK, Europe, America, and Asia.

The addition of iC Consult Group and Auth0’s overall growth in DACH indicates demand for cloud-based identity management solutions that balance security and customer experience. According to a recent survey from Germany’s digital association Bitkom and KPMG, cloud is an important driver of digital transformation with 73% of German companies using some form of cloud computing. iC Consult Group introduces a tremendous opportunity for Auth0 to help German customers increase their efficiency in managing user identities across digital apps and services.

“In the area of identity management, we’re seeing more of our customers deviate from on-premise to cloud-based alternatives. Auth0 addresses this need by providing a lightweight solution that is quick to implement and does not tie up unnecessary development resources. Because at the end of the day, it’s all about accelerating the digitisation of services,” said Andre Priebe, Chief Technology Officer at iC Consult Group.

In addition to the classic enterprise IAM topics of governance, provisioning, Single Sign On (SSO), and identity federation, the systems integrator wants to focus more on consumer IAM, including social media logins like Sign in with Apple , and Device Flow for the Internet of Things.

"We are thrilled to welcome iC Consult Group to our programme. The move to the cloud requires a new approach and specific expertise. Combining Auth0's flexible and extensible identity platform with iC Consult Group's experience moving businesses into the cloud can be a true source of competitive advantage for our mutual customers,” said Bill Lapcevic, VP of business development at Auth0.

Expansion to Germany follows the recent growth of Auth0’s global partner programme and brings the total number of European partners to 30. Learn more and join the Auth0 Partner Program here .



About iC Consult Group

iC Consult Group and its companies – iC Consult, xdi360, IAM Worx, and Service Layers – specialize in Identity and Access Management (IAM). The services we provide include IAM Business Consulting, Architecture and Design, Implementation and Integration, Managed Services, and our Identity as a Service offering: Service Layers. With over 300 consultants, 30 IAM product partners, and more than 1000 successful projects, we have demonstrably achieved customer success.

For more than 20 years, we have been inspiring our renowned global customers from the automotive, logistics, pharmaceutical, and financial sectors – but not only with classic IAM. We are also at the forefront of innovative topics such as Customer IAM, Internet of Things, and API Management.

For more information, please visit https://ic-consult.com.



About Auth0

Auth0, the identity platform for application builders, provides thousands of enterprise customers with a Universal Identity Platform for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5B logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company's U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, Sydney, and Singapore, support its customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Silvia Hänig

shaenig@wireside.com

0173-3838572

089-44848127



Mark Fowler

Racepoint Global for Auth0, EMEA

auth0@racepointglobal.com

+44 (0) 77 1124 4113



