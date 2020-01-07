Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotically Assisted Surgical Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive medical market and technology report provides an analysis and sales forecast for the global market for robotically assisted surgical (RAS) systems. This market, as covered by the scope of this report, includes RAS systems, instruments and accessories, and services. Geographic segments covered include the US, five major EU markets, Japan, and the rest of the world.
This report provides the following useful information:
Key Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1. Robotically Assisted Surgery
1.1 Robotically assisted procedures
1.2 Clinical applications
1.2.1 Brain surgery
1.2.2 Cardiothoracic surgery
1.2.3 General surgery
1.2.4 Gynecologic
1.2.5 Head and neck
1.2.6 Orthopedic and spine
1.2.7 Urologic
1.3 FDA adverse event reports
1.4 Bibliography
2. Robotically Assisted Surgical Devices
2.1 Robotic systems by clinical application
2.1.1 Bronchoscopy
2.1.2 Cardiovascular
2.1.3 General surgery
2.1.4 Gynecology and urology
2.1.5 Hair transplant
2.1.6 Head and neck
2.1.7 Neurovascular
2.1.8 Stereotactic brain procedures
2.1.9 Spine and orthopedic
2.1.10 Organ transplant
2.1.11 Peripheral vascular
2.1.12 Radiology
2.1.13 Thoracic
2.2 Emerging products
2.3 Instruments and holders
2.4 Bibliography
3. Market for Robotically Assisted Surgery Systems
3.1 Global market forecast
3.1.1 Market forecast: US
3.1.2 Outside the US
3.1.3 Market forecast: five major EU markets
3.1.4 Market forecast: Japan
3.1.5 Market forecast: Rest of World
3.1.6 Competitive analysis
3.2 Bibliography
4. Appendix: Company Listing
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 1-1: Advantages and disadvantages of robotically assisted surgery
Exhibit 1-2: Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci surgical system procedure volumes, by clinical application and geographic area, 2018
Exhibit 2-1: Intuitive Surgical's robotically assisted surgical systems, instruments, and accessories, 2019
Exhibit 2-2: Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci S surgical system
Exhibit 2-3: Selected robotically assisted surgery and diagnostic devices, 2019
Exhibit 2-4: Auris Health's Monarch platform
Exhibit 2-5: Medtronic's Hugo system
Exhibit 2-6: Selected emerging robotically-assisted surgery devices, 2019
Exhibit 2-7: Emerging robotic platform for ophthalmology applications, 2019
Exhibit 2-8: Selected robotized instruments/holders, 2019
Exhibit 3-1: Robotically assisted surgical devices, global market forecast ($m), by revenue segment, 2018-23
Exhibit 3-2: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, share by country/region, 2018
Exhibit 3-3: Robotically assisted surgical devices, market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23
Exhibit 3-4: Average sales prices of selected robotically assisted surgical devices, 2019
Exhibit 3-5: Robotically assisted surgical devices, US market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 3-6: Robotically assisted surgical devices, five major EU markets forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 3-7: Robotically assisted surgical devices, Japan market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 3-8: Robotically assisted surgical devices market forecast, rest of the world ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 3-9: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, global share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 3-10: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, US share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 3-11: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, five major EU markets share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 3-12: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, Japan share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 3-13: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, RoW share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 3-14: Intuitive Surgical, 2018 revenue
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kxugy
