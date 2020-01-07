Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Guide To The FDA's Premarket Tobacco Applications (PMTAs)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The FDA has now issued its proposed rule for pre-market tobacco product applications (PMTA), with detailed advice and guidance on this demanding and rigorous process for applicants preparing to submit their applications.
This report provides a concise overview of the proposed rule as well as how the applications are assessed.
Key Topics Covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djnrxx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: