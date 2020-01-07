Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2019 are:
Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 24.4
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 13.4
Arnarlax – Iceland (1,000 tgw): 2.6
Total Q4 2019 (1,000 tgw): 40.3
The full Q4 2019 report will be released on 26 February 2020 at 06:30 CET.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Email: ir@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
SalMar ASA
Kverva, NORWAY
SalMar ASA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: