Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2019 are:

Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 24.4

Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 13.4

Arnarlax – Iceland (1,000 tgw): 2.6

Total Q4 2019 (1,000 tgw): 40.3

The full Q4 2019 report will be released on 26 February 2020 at 06:30 CET.

