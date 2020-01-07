EUR 600,000,000 Callable subordinated capital securities due 3015

ISIN: XS1227607402

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Ørsted A/S (Formerly DONG Energy A/S) (‘Ørsted’) hereby gives irrevocable notice to the holders of its EUR 600,000,000 3.0 per cent. Callable Sub-ordinated Capital Securities due 3015 of which EUR 76,283,000 are currently outstanding (ISIN: XS1227607402) (the ‘Securities’) of the redemption of all the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Securities pursuant to Condition 6(f) (Redemption for a minimum outstanding principal amount) of the Securities.

The Securities will be redeemed on 7 February 2020 (the ‘Redemption Date’) at their principal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest from (and including) 6 November 2019 to (but excluding) the Redemption Date and any outstanding payments, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Securities and the rules and procedures of Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking S.A.

The redemption price in respect of the Securities which shall be paid to holders thereof on the Redemption Date is EUR 76,864,276.46 which comprises the principal amount of EUR 76,283,000 and accrued but unpaid interest to the Redemption Date of EUR 581,276.46 and outstanding payments in the amount of EUR 0.

Accordingly, the listing of the Securities on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the admission of the Capital Securities to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s regulated market will be cancelled with effect from the Redemption Date.

This irrevocable notice of redemption is given on 7 January 2020 pursuant to Condition 6(g) of the Securities.



For further information, please contact:

Treasury & Funding

Kasper Kiim Jensen

+45 9955 5031

kaskj@orsted.dk

Media Relations

Ulrik Frøhlke

+45 99 55 95 60

ulrfr@orsted.dk



The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants and provides energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,500 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Ørsted). In 2018, the group's revenue was DKK 76.9 billion (EUR 10.3 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit Ørsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Attachment