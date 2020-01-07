Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulation of CBD in Edibles: An International Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The CBD industry navigates a complex and changing regulatory landscape across the world, with parts of the industry operating in a grey area. This is particularly the case for one of the most popular product categories on the market: edibles. More specifically, edibles containing CBD isolates and CBD-containing extracts.



This report sheds some light on this grey area, with information we have obtained through our conversations with industry stakeholders and governments in key markets - from Europe, where products must comply with the EU's novel foods regulation - to Australia, where they are completely banned.



Key Topics Covered



Introduction Europe Africa/Asia/Australasia The Americas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wnseo9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900