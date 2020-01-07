SpareBank 1 SMN has mandated SEB Markets and SpareBank 1 Markets to explore the opportunity to issue new senior preferred bonds with a maturity of minimum 5 years. The transactions are subject to market conditions.

SpareBank 1 SMN:

Deputy Head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, telephone +47 73 58 64 66













This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act