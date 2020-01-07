Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hematology Diagnostics Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hematology diagnostics market reached USD 4,702.88 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7,989.73 million by 2027, by registering a CAGR of 6.06%, across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the growing demand for advanced diagnostics across the world.



North America had a market share of 37.94% in the year 2018 and is expected to dominate the market, over the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in investments towards healthcare from government and private entities to maintain the highest quality of care offered in healthcare facilities.



The US is the major country driving the growth in the region, reaching a market value of USD 1,567.36 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. On the back of rising adoption of innovative diagnostic methods focused on minimally in-vitro diagnostics, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region captured a market size of USD 1,002.46 million in the year 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,820.23 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.85%. The market is primarily led by the demand from China, with a market of USD 367.57 million in the year 2018, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.75%.



With the rising availability of advanced healthcare in this region along with rising number of manufacturers investing in countries such as China, Japan, & India to address the growing demand for advanced diagnostics in this region, the demand for hematology diagnostics products in this region is expected to witness a rapid growth over the forecast period.



Europe is expected to reach a market size of USD 2,114.07 million by 2027. It has been observed that with the availability of innovative treatment modalities, there has been a rise in demand for effective diagnostic products in the region for time sensitive diagnosis. Primarily driven by the demand from Germany, UK, France & Italy, this region is expected to showcase a high demand over the forecast period.



In comparison, the Latin America and Middle East & Africa region is presently generating a moderate demand for the hematology diagnostics products. It has been observed that there are a high number of patients, who opt for various medical procedures, travelling to other geographies with adequate healthcare resources. While this boosts the medical tourism in the travelled country, it points out the wide gap in the availability of health resources in these regions.



However, with gradually rising disposable income, encouraging government regulatory policies, and a potential interest of global manufacturers to have a direct market presence in this region, it is expected that the market for hematology diagnostics in these regions would grow over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2 Assumptions and Acronyms



3 Research Methodology

3.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



4 Executive Summary - Global Hematology Diagnostics Market



5 Key Market Opportunities



6 Regulatory Landscape



7 List of Devices

7.1. Hematology Diagnostics

7.2. Companion Diagnostics



8 Overview of Applications of Companion Diagnostics in Pharmacodynamics/Pharmacokinetics



9 Analysis of Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Restraints

9.3. Trends



10 Market Risk Analysis

10.1. Demand Risk Analysis

10.2. Supply Risk Analysis



11 Global Hematology Diagnostics Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

11.1.1. By Value (Usd Million)

11.2. Global Hematology Diagnostics Market Segmentation, 2018-2027

11.2.1. By Product

Reagents, Instruments & Analyzers and Software & Services, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

11.2.2. By Portability

Point-Of-Care (Poc) Devices and Standalone, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

11.2.3. By Applications

Oncology, Malaria, Anemia, Bood Count, Platelet Function, and Others (Hiv, Diabetes, Rare Genetic Disorders), 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

Anemia: Sickle Cell Anemia, Thalassemia and Others (Vitamin Deficiency Anemia, Iron Deficiency Anemia), 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

11.2.4. By End-user

Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics and Others (Research & Educational Institutes), 2018-2027F (Usd Million)



12 North America Hematology Diagnostics Market Outlook



13 Europe Hematology Diagnostics Market Outlook



14 Asia-Pacific Hematology Diagnostics Market Outlook



15 Latin America Hematology Diagnostics Market Outlook



16 Middle East & Africa Hematology Diagnostics Market Outlook



17 Competitive Structure

17.1. Detailed Overview

17.2. Assessment of Key Product Offerings

17.3. Analysis of Growth Strategies

17.4. Exhaustive Analysis on Key Finacial Indicators

17.5. Regional Presence

17.6. Key Partners and Collaborations

17.7. Recent News and Developments

17.8. Company Profiles

Abbott

Sysmex

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Boule Diagnostics Ab

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cellavision

Other Prominent Players



18 Strategic Recommendations



