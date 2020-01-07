Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Dental Chair Market by Product (Ceiling Mounted Chair, Mobile Independent Chair, Dental Chair Mounted Unit), Technology (Powered Dental Chair, Non-powered Dental Chair), Operation (Electromechanical, Hydraulic, Electric, Manual, Pneumatic, Electropneumatic, Mechanical), Configuration (Portable, Non-portable), Application (Examination, Surgery, Orthodontic), Dental Specialty (General Practice, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, Pediatric Dentistry, Dental Pathology), End-use (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation for dental chair will reach $2.3 billion by 2026.

Increasing technological advancements associated with dental chairs such as ergonomic designs, advanced workflow solutions, and advanced imaging systems are increasing the dental chair market revenue. In addition, infrastructural improvements in dental setups coupled with rising demand for comfortable chairs are expected to drive industry growth. Hence, increasing technological advancements will foster the global industry across the forecast timeframe.

The mobile independent chair segment held a market value of USD 144 million in 2019 and is expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period. Mobile independent chairs feature portable designs with wheels and folding mechanisms. These chairs are typically used in mobile dental clinics to serve patients in remote parts. Rising number of underserved patients in remote parts of the world will boost product demand for mobile independent chairs.

Powered dental chairs held a 70% market share in 2019 and will show lucrative growth over the forecast period. Powered chairs use electric power, and motors for operation and lift technology. The electric motors enable precise control of the chair recline and height, are easy to use, and comfortable. Thus, various advantages associated with powered dental chair will boost dental chair market growth in the future.

The pneumatic dental chair segment had a market value of USD 191 million in 2019 and will show significant growth in the future. These dental chairs use air to control the operation of dental chair. Advantages of these chairs include reduced risk of wear and tear due to the absence of moving parts along with reduced risk of fire due to elimination of hydraulic fluids and motors. These factors will contribute to segment growth, boosting the market.

The non-portable dental chair market is poised to show a 4.5% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Non-portable chairs are used in dentist’s offices and are a cornerstone to any dental office. Increasing number of dental patients is turning a significant number of people to dental practice as a means of lucrative livelihood, driving the number of dentists. A growing number of dentists would thus increase the demand for non-portable dental chairs, propelling the market growth.

The surgery dental chair segment held a market share of 16.5% in 2019 and is forecasted to show substantial growth over the forecast years. Surgery dental chairs differ from the examination and orthodontic chairs by offering optimized workflows, and advanced imaging technology. An increasing number of patients opting for dental surgery and a growing influence of dental aesthetics in Europe will increase the number of dental surgeries across the globe. These factors will boost product demand and foster the global market.

The orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics segment is predicted to show a 4.8% CAGR across the forecast period. A rising number of malocclusions across the globe, coupled with a large percentage of populations with untreated teeth alignment issues will increase orthodontic patients.

The ambulatory centers segment accounted for around USD 315 million in 2019 and will show lucrative growth in the dental chair market during the forecast period. Dental ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are on a growth trajectory. Reduced cost of ambulatory surgery and greater convenience for patients, increase a preference for ASCs among the patients. Dental chairs are paramount to any dental practice. Hence, a rising number of dental ASCs will increase the product demand, fostering market growth.

