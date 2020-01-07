Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Certified Risk Manager" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This certification program is relevant for people working with risk management, risk control, internal audit, financial authorities or similar. The education will provide you with a broad and deep understanding of the various risk management techniques employed in financial institutions. You will learn how to measure and manage market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and operational risk. The education consists of three modules. After the final module, you can take an exam and thereby become a Certified Risk Manager.
Course Prerequisites
The education requires an introductory understanding of risks in the financial industry. You will be asked to read relevant literature and solve exercises in between the modules. After the final module, there will be an exam.
Key Topics Covered:
Module 1: Market Risk Measurement and Management - April 15-16, 2020
Module 2: Credit Risk Measurement and Management - May 12-13, 2020
Module 3: Operational Risk and Liquidity Risk - June 3-4, 2020
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wklip1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: