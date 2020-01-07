Press release

Brussels, January 7, 2020

Orange Belgium's Board of Directors has validated the nomination of Christophe Dujardin as Chief Consumer Officer, starting February 1st, 2020.

Christophe Dujardin, age 48, has over 18 years of experience in telecom sales, customer relations, transformation and finance. Christophe is a recognized leader in the industry, with a successful track record in the Belgian market. He was until September 2019 responsible for Consumer Sales at the Consumer Business Unit of Proximus.

Christophe Dujardin succeeds Cristina Zanchi, who decided to seek for new opportunities after 9 years of passionate contribution within Mobistar/Orange Belgium.

Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, reacts: "I am thrilled to welcome Christophe in Orange Belgium’s management team. Thanks to his extensive experience and his leadership capabilities, he will be of great value for the further development of our activities on the residential market. I would also like to thank Cristina Zanchi for her strong commitment and impact on our results for the past 9 years.”

Regarding his nomination, Christophe Dujardin declares: "I look forward to joining Orange Belgium’s team and I would like to thank the CEO and the Board for their confidence. I am delighted to further build on Orange’s bold challenger position on the Belgian market."

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 4 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Attachment