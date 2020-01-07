TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 7.1.2020 AT 13:00 EET



TELESTE TO DELIVER INFORMATION DISPLAYS FOR COLOGNE TRANSIT AUTHORITY IN GERMANY

Teleste will deliver RGB LED information displays for Cologne Transit Authority (Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe AG, KVB) together with iqu Systems GmbH, Teleste's subsidiary in Germany. The deliveries will take place in 2020 and include 462 RGB LED displays for the entire light rail network of the City of Cologne. Teleste will also be responsible for the installation of the displays at KVB's stations and platforms, which will be carried out by Teleste's German services company Cableway.

Teleste's RGB LED displays are available for outdoor display applications, including main, platform, concourse and timetable displays. They provide public transport operators with an excellent choice of technology for sharing content in full colour and high brightness and ensure that messages will be visible even from a far distance. With their super-high resolution the displays for KVB will offer perfect readability of all symbols, scrolling texts and even videos.

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2018, Teleste’s net sales reached EUR 250 million and on average it had approximately 1,400 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.





