Chicago, IL, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Josephs, Founder and CEO of Verit Advisors® has been named to Mergers & Acquisitions’ Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A for the fourth year in a row. This year the publication selected 42 women who are outstanding dealmakers inside and outside of their firms.

“I am very honored to be recognized by Mergers & Acquisitions’ magazine. The women who are being honored and their accomplishments are very impressive. I love that the list continues to grow and expand each year which directly reflects the vital thought leadership of women in middle market M&A,” commented Mary Josephs.

Ms. Josephs has spent her career advising and structuring ownership options for privately held middle-market companies. She takes pride in providing unbiased options to business owners as they navigate the next chapter of their company. Josephs launched a national ESOP Advisory practice for ABN AMRO LaSalle Corporate Finance and led the ESOP Solutions Group for all of Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. In 2009, she founded Verit Advisors® to continue providing strategic alternatives to privately held business owners.

Chicago Crain’s recognized Ms. Josephs as a Notable Entrepreneur in 2019 and Private Board Directors magazine named Mary a Director to Watch in 2019. Ms. Josephs is a board member for Hisco Inc., Manson Construction and Performance Contracting Inc. Ms. Josephs is also a member of the International Women’s Forum, The Economic Club of Chicago and the Chicago Network.

About Verit Advisors LLC

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and valuation services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as Verit strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009. Josephs and her team are considered to be one of the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

